ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dekalb County police are investigating an apparent shooting at Big Man Package Store that sent one man to the hospital.
Officers responded to calls of a person shot on 2594 Candler Road Friday morning.
Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and his condition remains unknown at this time.
It is unclear what prompted the shooting and if anyone else was involved. CBS46 will have the latest details on this developing story as they become available.
