Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured near Greenbriar Mall Tuesday evening.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers say the victim was inside a car at the time of the shooting that likely occurred on Highway 166 near Greenbriar Mall. The victim was transported by EMS to Grady Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
