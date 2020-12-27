LaGrange police are investigating a fatal nightclub shooting that left five people injured.
According to LaGrange police, officers responded to Commotions Club located at the 1200 block of New Franklin Road early Sunday morning.
According LaGrange police, Johnny Perkins, 53, got into a fight with a security guard inside of the club.
After Perkins left the club, he reportedly fired several shots, according to police.
Moments later, the security guard, Tim Childs, 41, returned fire, striking Perkins and his brother, Steven. Steven later died at an area hospital.
Perkins reportedly shot Childs, Charles Powell, a club patron, and Daniel Skipworth, 41, the club DJ.
Powell was rushed to an area hospital and Skipworth was treated at the scene.
During the commotion, Johnny’s wife, Kristi Perkins, reportedly attacked the club manager, Lynette Denault, 36.
During the attack, Kristi Perkins allegedly pulled out her gun and began firing as well.
Kristi Perkins was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Johnny Perkins was taken to an area hospital and when he is released, he will face felony murder charges, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.