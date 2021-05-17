DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)— DeKalb County police are looking for a person who shot six people, killing one of them, during a drive-by shooting Sunday night.
Officers responded to The Connoisseur Smoke Shop at the intersection of S. Hairston Road and Redan Road at about 9:45 p.m.
According to DeKalb County police, a car drove by and someone inside the car fired as many as 30 shots. Two of the victims were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. 60-year-old Earl Adams later died of his injuries, police said.
The other five victims who were transported to a local hospital were in serious but stable condition Monday morning, police said.
DeKalb County police have not said whether they believe the victims were targeted or if the shooter fired randomly Officers have not released a description of the suspected vehicle.
In April, CBS46 reported on a shooting at BP a gas station across the street which left a man fatally shot. The man was reportedly standing by his car when someone else fired shots from another car.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
