COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities said one person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 75 Sunday night.
Around 9 p.m. a STEP unit responded to the accident with injuries on I-75 southbound between Delk Road and Windy Hill Road.
The extent of other injuries is unknown at this time.
One southbound lane of the interstate is open.
