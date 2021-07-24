GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)—Police are investigating a triple shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead and two other men injured.
Gwinnett County Police responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Falls Parkway in the Duluth area.
Investigators say, when police arrived on the scene, they located the deceased man, and two additional men who both had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
CBS46 News has learned the incident was related to a domestic dispute type incident, and there is a person of interest at this time. According to police further information is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.