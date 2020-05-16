FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A family mourns the loss of a loved one who was killed when rock crawler rolled down an embankment Friday.
The driver of the Jeep rock crawler, John Lively, suffered a leg injury and was taken to an area hospital. The other person involved was killed.
The vehicle rolled down an embankment off Wildlife Trail, a residential street located off the mountain road called Fouche Gap, after 6 p.m. Friday.
Lively is the brother of the Floyd County police department’s patrol commander Carl Lively. Georgia State Patrol was requested to investigate since the deceased victim has a family member in the police department.
The accident is still under investigation.
