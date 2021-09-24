ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department have arrested 21-year-old David Richard of Athens and 15-year-old Quatravis Hall of Athens for the murder of 19-year-old Ketorian Cooper of Athens.
ACCPD says they responded to a shooting on Hickman Drive around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Upon arrival, they discovered a male who had been shot in the breezeway of a building. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Harrison at (762) 400-7361 or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.