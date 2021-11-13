SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon.
South Fulton Police tell CBS46 they responded to the area of Buckhurst Trail and Cedar Hurst Trail for a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the South Fulton Criminal Investigation Division remained on scene investigating the shooting. At this time, police have not released any information on a suspect or motive for the shooting.
Stay with CBS46 throughout the night for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.