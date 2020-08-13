NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police have launched a homicide investigation at the InTown Suites in the 1900 block of Willow Trail Parkway.
Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police arrived at the location where a male victim with at least one gunshot wound was found lying in the parking lot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are both working to determine the circumstances that lead to the deadly shooting. At this time the investigation has not identified any motives for this shooting.
The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
