ATLANTA (CBS46)— Police are investigating a deadly shooting where a man in his 20s was shot multiple times in Northwest Atlanta, according to investigators.
Officials tell us officers responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. near the 400 blocks of Andrew J Hairston Boulevard Northwest off Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.
Our photographer learned, the man was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.
The preliminary investigation suggests the victim got into an argument with the suspect, and the suspect fired shots.
A police spokesperson said the suspect was last spotted leaving the scene in a gray sedan.
Additional suspect information and the victim’s identity are not known at this time. Stick with CBS46 News as we work to learn more.
