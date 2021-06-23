1 man shot to death in the middle of Boulevard NE in Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Boulevard NE.
Details are limited at this time, but a CBS46 crew on the scene said there is a tarp over a body in the middle of the road.
Police confirmed a man was shot to death.
We have a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story we get more information.
