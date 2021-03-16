Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner said one member of the team's travel party tested positive for COVID-19 and will not participate in any games this weekend.
"Unfortunately, we learned late last night, one member of our travel party did test positive for COVID-19," Pastner said during a pre-NCAA Tournament press conference. "That individual has been isolated here in Indianapolis per CDC and NCC guidelines.
The person wasn't identified as a player or coach by Pastner during his remarks. The Yellow Jackets arrived in Indianapolis Sunday after they received a nine-seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Jackets are scheduled to play eight-seed Loyola-Chicago Friday evening in a first-round game in the Midwest region bracket.
Pastner said no other contacts were identified through contact tracing that needed to be isolated. The Jackets won the ACC Championship last weekend and are scheduled to play Loyola-Chicago at 4 p.m. The game can be seen on TNT.
