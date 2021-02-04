Georgia could soon see thousands of vaccine doses made available for the public. It comes as Georgia reached a major milestone Thursday with one million vaccines now administered in the state -- and as the state is set to see an extra 8,000 doses per week starting Monday.
Hospitalizations across the metro are down 20 percent, but vaccine supply remains a problem. Governor Brian Kemp toured a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Brookhaven Thursday where he asked for patience as the vaccination battle continues.
“You know, we’re getting them in, we’re getting them out, but it’s going to be hard for us to do much more than what we’re doing right now until we get more supply,” Kemp said during the press conference he attended alongside Department of Health commissioner Kathleen Toomey.
Teachers and grocery store clerks are still waiting for their turn. Kemp said even if teachers were to be eligible for the vaccine today, it would still take months for them to get it because they just don’t have the supply. It could take two to three months to get teachers vaccinated with the first shot once they become eligible, Kemp said.
Dr. Toomey talked about efforts getting those in underserved communities vaccinated. One of those efforts Toomey said is Fulton County having transportation available for seniors who need rides from nursing homes and their own homes to vaccination sites.
But it seems as though Operation Warp Speed, a partnership between the state and pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens which was set up to get people in long-care facilities vaccinated, is almost done.
That means the state will soon see 40,000 doses added to the number available for the public.
The governor said there are some areas that have enough doses and not as high demand, but they can't move those vaccines. He said they’re currently working with pharmacies to determine how to get those vaccines to the public.
