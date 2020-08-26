CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia State Patrol troopers said one person is missing and another is in the hospital after Wednesday morning accident on I-285 in Clayton County.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, an unnamed model of Nissan was fleeing from officers from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office on I-285 eastbound when it tried to exit onto Moreland Avenue. GSP said the Nissan hit the front of a tractor-trailer and crashed.
Troopers said the driver, Brandon Samuel of Lithonia, ran from the scene after the crash and hasn't been found. The passenger in the front seat, a woman, was injured and taken to a local hospital.
Two children under the age of three were also unrestrained in the back seat during the accident. They were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with non-life-threatening injuries.
