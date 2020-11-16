The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating two separate collisions that left one person critically injured and another dead.
Police say the first incident occurred Nov. 9 in a parking lot near the 800 block of King Avenue. At that location officers found Mary Gail Paul suffering from multiple injuries after being struck by a vehicle. The 74-year-old was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries six days later.
Police say the driver remained at the scene of the tragic collision for questioning. This was the 13th fatal collision officers have responded to this year.
The second pedestrian collision occurred Nov. 12 just before 8 p.m. in hte area of Commerce Road and Boley Drive. Police say a 66-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in "critical condition." Police say the driver in this incident did remain on scene to speak with investigators.
Both investigations remain active and anyone who may have witnessed or have information related to either collision is asked to contact Lieutenant John McIlvaine with the Athens PD Traffic Unit at 762-400-7089.
