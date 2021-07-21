LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) — One person has died after a fire ripped through four different homes in Lithonia early Wednesday morning.
Details are still limited at this time, but we know the fire took place in the 6000 block of Berryside Drive in the Berryhill subdivision. The fire started in one home and then spread to homes next door.
When firefighters were attempting to clear the homes affected by the fire, they found the body of one victim. The identity of that person has yet to be released. No other injuries were reported.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.