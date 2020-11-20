Atlanta Police are responding to shots fired near Lenox Square.

As of now police say one person has been shot. The male victim was discovered outside the mall Friday shortly before 3 p.m. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the rear and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time investigators believe a group of males were involved in a verbal dispute when the suspect pulled out a gun inside the Apple Store.

Police do not have a description of the suspect. However it is believed that the suspect fled the scene in a blue Chrysler Pacifica with Georgia tag CML8659. One male was detained for police questioning.

In past months the mall located on the 3300 block of Peachtree Street NW has been the backdrop for multiple shooting incidents. Most recently on March 8 a man was fatally wounded when a fight escalated into gunfire.

Police arrested two people in connection to the incident, but were looking for as many as four suspects.

