ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a four-car crash Sunday night on I-20 eastbound.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man exited onto Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive from I-20 and failed to stop at the stop sign on MLK Drive when he was hit by another vehicle. That collision lead to two other vehicles being involved in the wreck.
A passenger in the car that failed to stop at the stop sign was ejected from the car and died on scene.
Police say others were injured in the crash and were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The APD Accident Investigations Unit is still investigating the crash, but APD does say charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.
