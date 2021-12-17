MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) — One person has been seriously injured after a dump truck overturned along Unisia Drive in Monroe, Ga. Friday afternoon.
Details of the crash are limited at this time. Authorities in Monroe and Walton County tell CBS46 that the call came in around 2:20 p.m.
A second vehicle was involved in the crash, but it is unclear if the injured person was in the dump truck or the second vehicle.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. The road is expected to be closed until at least 5 p.m.
