ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One person was shot at Atlanta's Anderson Park pool Saturday night.
There is no information on what led up to the shooting, but Atlanta Police say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.
No suspect information has provided at the time of this writing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.