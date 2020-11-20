Atlanta Police are responding to shots at the popular Buckhead mall, Lenox Square.
As of now police say one person has been shot. The male victim was discovered outside the mall Friday shortly before 3 p.m. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the rear and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
This woman who goes by the name "Barbie Rose" tells me she was inside The Cheesecake Factory enjoying lunch when she heard gunshots inside Lenox Square Mall. She and her friends ducked, ran. One man was shot at the Apple Store. Atlanta Police are looking for more suspects. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/hvgFri4Tr4— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 20, 2020
At this time investigators believe a group of males were involved in a verbal dispute when the suspect pulled out a gun inside the Apple Store.
Police do not have a description of the suspect. However it is believed that the suspect fled the scene in a blue Chrysler Pacifica with Georgia tag CML8659. One male was detained for police questioning.
In past months the mall located on the 3300 block of Peachtree Street NW has been the backdrop for multiple shooting incidents. Most recently on March 8 a man was fatally wounded when a fight escalated into gunfire.
Police arrested two people in connection to the incident, but were looking for as many as four suspects.
She was going to the new Apple Store at Lenox Mall to pick up her computer when she learned a man was shot inside. @cbs46 I'll have updates on @cbs46 at 6 pic.twitter.com/ZkpmPrc7XW— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) November 20, 2020
