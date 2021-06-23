ATLANTA (CBS46)—Police are investigating a double shooting at a northeast Atlanta gas station.
Atlanta police responded to a shots fired call at the Chevron on Monroe Drive near Piedmont Circle early Wednesday morning.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One man died at the scene, and the other man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Investigators have released limited details on what prompted the shooting, but a police spokesperson said officers are working to determine if the shooting was a case of self-defense.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
