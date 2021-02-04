One person was injured Thursday during a shooting in Newnan, Georgia. Newnan Police said the injured person had a gunshot wound and was being taken to an Atlanta-area hospital. The other person involved in the shooting was taken into custody by Newnan Police.
This is a breaking news story.
