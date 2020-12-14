A shooting investigation is underway in Powder Springs where three teenagers were shot Sunday evening. Police say the incident happened in the area of Hopkins Court around 5:45 p.m.
Three teenagers were located as the scene, each suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the teenagers were transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead.
The two others are still undergoing treatments for their injuries.
A suspect description or vehicle have not yet been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Powder Springs Police Detectives at 770-943-1616 Ext. 225, Cobb County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives at 770-499-3945, or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS.
