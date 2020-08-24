CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A single-vehicle accident cost a teen her life and injured another over the weekend on I-75 near Priest Road.
Cherokee County deputies say Benjamin James Land, 19, lost control of a pick-up truck, struck a guardrail, left the roadway and struck a tree around 11:30 p.m.
Savanna Joyce Martin, 19, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Kennestone Hospital.
A third passenger was unharmed.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver was impaired at the time of the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.
