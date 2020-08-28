ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A one-year-old from Cobb County has become the youngest Georgian to die from COVID-19.
The state of Georgia has recorded 5,471 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in February. The previous youngest Georgian to die from COVID-19 was a seven-year-old from Chatham County.
Georgia has recorded 265,372 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic along with more than 24,300 hospitalizations.
This is a breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.