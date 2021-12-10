ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 1-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Atlanta Friday evening.
Details are very limited at this time, but the Atlanta Police Department say the child was found shot at a home on Landrum Drive. Reports say the child was transported to Eggleston Children's Hospital.
After further investigation, police tell CBS46 News that the young victim was with another child in the downstairs portion of the home while the mother was upstairs at the time the gun went off. APD says the incident appeared to be a "tragic accident."
