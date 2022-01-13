ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating after a one-year-old boy was apparently shot in the head.
It happened at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday along Harwell Road, near the I-285/I-20 interchange. The baby was in critical condition when paramedics rushed him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said doctors performed surgery on the boy overnight.
Woolfolk also said investigators are trying to figure out how the shooting happened.
“We are attempting to assess the validity of some information we received on scene," he said. "We can tell you that at this time, there are some things that are not adding up, and there’s some additional work that needs to be done.”
This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time. No charges have been filed against the shooter at this time.
