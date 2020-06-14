ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Crime Stoppers of Atlanta offered a $10,000 reward Sunday for the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for starting a fire that destroyed a Wendy's during protests Saturday night.
The Wendy's was located at 125 University Avenue and it's parking lot was the scene of the shooting death of a black father of three by a white Atlanta Police officer Friday night that sparked protests that have lasted throughout the weekend.
The protests turned violent late Saturday as the Wendy's was burned and Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire are searching for the individual or individuals responsible for setting the restaurant ablaze.
Atlanta Police released four images of a person who may have been involved and also linked to a short Twitter video of someone appearing to try to set fire to the Wendy's store from the outside. The video can be seen below:
I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw— Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

Oh shit! Yo they going up in #Atlanta #ATL about #RayshardBrooks #RIPRayshardBrooks #JusticeforRayshardBrooks The Evolution will be Televised #atlantaprotest #atlantariot #oaklandriot #newyorkriots #defundthepolice #minneapolisriots #minneapolisprotest #losangelesprotest #losangelesriot #peacefulprotest #riot #riots #georgefloyd #ahmaudarbery #breonnataylor #blm #blacklivesmatter #fuckthepolice #fuck12 #martiallaw #nojusticenopeace #ACAB #DefundPolice #looting #Nypd
