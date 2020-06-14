Arsonist Sought for Burning of Wendy's In Atlanta

Atlanta Police are searching for this person for possible involvement in the burning of a Wendy's.

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Crime Stoppers of Atlanta offered a $10,000 reward Sunday for the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for starting a fire that destroyed a Wendy's during protests Saturday night.

The Wendy's was located at 125 University Avenue and it's parking lot was the scene of the shooting death of a black father of three by a white Atlanta Police officer Friday night that sparked protests that have lasted throughout the weekend.

The protests turned violent late Saturday as the Wendy's was burned and Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire are searching for the individual or individuals responsible for setting the restaurant ablaze.

US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

ATLANTA, USA - JUNE 13: Demonstrators set on fire a restaurant during the protest after an Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, 27, at a Wendy's fast food restaurant drive-thru Friday night in Atlanta, United States on June 13, 2020. As nationwide protests slowed in the death of George Floyd, anger again erupted Saturday in the US over the fatal shooting of another black man. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields voluntarily stepped down from the department earlier in the day. (Photo by Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Atlanta Police released four images of a person who may have been involved and also linked to a short Twitter video of someone appearing to try to set fire to the Wendy's store from the outside. The video can be seen below:

