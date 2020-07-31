DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading them to a person-of-interest in the shooting an 8-year-old boy and a male teenager.
DeKalb County Police say the shooting took place on July 24 in the area of Eastwyck Village Townhomes near Candler Road.
The child suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and the teen was grazed by a bullet to the leg.
Police were able to identify and arrest the driver of a stolen light-grayish blue Subaru SUV involved in the incident; however, other suspects that were involved in the shooting have not been identified.
Anyone with information is urged to call DeKalb County PD Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477
