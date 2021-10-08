ATLANTA (CBS46) — Multiple people were arrested Thursday night during a drug raid at 50 Yard Line Restaurant Bar & Grill.
Georgia State Patrol and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant following a three-month long investigation. In total, 10 people were arrested and officials say they expect to arrest more as the investigation progresses.
Details are limited at this time, but South Fulton police confirm the investigation was tied to four separate control purchases and the illegal purchase of narcotics like crack cocaine, cocaine and marijuana.
CBS46 will have the latest details as they become available.
