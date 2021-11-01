ATLANTA (CBS46) — The largest meth bust in history happened this past weekend in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff's Department.
The Uniform Patrol Division stopped 3 vehicles traveling south on U.S. Highway 19 towards Leesbury around 4:17 p.m. Oct. 29.
Sgt. Aaron Parker deployed LCSO K9 Murphy due to a suspicion that the drivers of vehicle were involved in illegal drug trafficking.
Murphy detected the presence of controlled substances inside a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Quannesh Gatling of Albany.
Agents with GBI's Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement and DEA Columbus Resident Officer were called in to assist and investigators determined that the drivers of the 3 vehicles were traveling together from the metro Atlanta area to Albany.
Deputies and agents found approximately 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 5 pounds of marijuana from Gatling’s vehicle.
They also discovered $1,500 on the person of 28-year-old Matthew Bridges of Albany.
Gatling was placed under arrest for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. 41-year-old Terrence Battle was placed under arrest for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute. Bridges was placed under arrest for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, and failure to maintain lane. All were transported to the Lee County Jail for booking and detention.
Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals noted that this is the largest seizure of methamphetamine in Lee County history, surpassing the previous largest seizure of 2 kilograms of methamphetamine which occurred on Nov. 20, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.