ATLANTA (CBS46)— A state-of-the-art coffee production facility is headed to Atlanta, bringing much-needed jobs.
According to Governor Kemp’s office, Coffee Café Bakery will invest nearly $10 million in the new facility, which will supply goods to Dunkin’ restaurants across the metro Atlanta area.
Officials wrote as many as 70 new jobs will be created as a result of the new venture.
“It’s a pleasure to see family-owned businesses like ZSC Enterprises and Chunara Food Group continue to expand across Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Both of these companies embody the 'American Dream,’ and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this new venture creates for hardworking Georgians in Fulton County.”
The new 31,150 square-foot facility will be located at Browns Mill Road Southeast in Atlanta.
Officials noted there are only about 100 of these production facilities nationwide.
“Now more than ever, it is important that our Administration remains committed to creating economic mobility for our residents. This $10 million investment in manufacturing in Southwest Atlanta will provide much-needed middle-wage job opportunities for local residents,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Café Bakery will be hiring for jobs in baked goods manufacturing, sanitization, and transportation.
Individuals interested in career opportunities with Coffee Café Bakery may visit http://www.zscenterprises.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.