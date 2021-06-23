DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A string of shootings killed and injured several people in metro Atlanta Tuesday night into Wednesday. It has many people upset about crime and fed up with the violence.
DeKalb County police are investigating most of the cases, including a quadruple shooting that left two dead at a gas station on Glenwood Road. It happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say Charles Hickman, 59, shot three men who were outside the store. Marvin Jackson, 27, died. Two other victims returned fire, killing Hickman. Those two victims, a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.
DeKalb County police also investigated a deadly shooting earlier in the night at W. Fairington Parkway near Walmart Road. Around 9:20 p.m. they responded to the scene where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Police arrested someone in the case and it is still under investigation.
Several hours later DeKalb detectives were called out to a triple shooting on Memorial Drive. It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a convenience store. Two victims were in one car and a third victim was in another car. Police said they were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No suspects have been identified.
"It needs to stop, it really needs to stop," said Kimmi Adams, whose brother-in-law, Earl Adams, was shot and killed in May when someone opened fire near a DeKalb County gas station and hit several people.
"He was just a few miles away from his mom and dad's house, he was getting gas," she said.
Adams said her brother-in-law, a veteran and father, died on his 60th birthday.
"What we need to do is just really ban together and figure out something, this is too much, it's too many lives being lost," she said.
Atlanta Police also responded to a fatal shooting. Officers were called out to a gas station on Monroe Drive in northeast Atlanta just before 5 a.m Wednesday. They said there was a dispute between a rideshare driver and his passengers and the driver shot two of the men, killing one of them. The other man was taken to the hospital. A third passenger in the car ran away from the scene. Police said the driver is cooperating with them as they continue to investigate what happened.
