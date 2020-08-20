BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left a 10-year-old girl wounded.
Deputies say the incident took place in the 500 block of Hawkins Street near the intersection of Candy Street. 911 reports say several shots were fired in the area around 10:39 p.m. on Wednesday.
Deputies say the little girl was transported to Navicent Hospital from a residence near the incident. At this time, no suspects have been apprehended, nor has a motive been determined.
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
