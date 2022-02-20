JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Saturday night.
Around 11:30 p.m. Jackson County Deputies responded to a residential fire with entrapment on Skelton Road in Hoschton.
The caller, the child's mother, said her daughter was trapped inside a bedroom.
Deputies arrived at the home to find it fully engulfed in flames. They attempted to enter the home, but were unsuccessful due to the smoke and flames.
Fire crews arrived and were able to enter and locate the child. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center by a Med Unit, where she was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The mother was transported to Grady Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
