ATLANTA – Two state legislative leaders are applauding Taiwan’s government for sending much needed equipment to help Georgians combat Covid-19.
According to a press release, State Representative Matt Dollar (R-Marietta) and State Senator Brandon Beach (R-Alpharetta) recently helped secure a donation of 100,000 medical face masks from Taiwan for the state’s response efforts regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
“I am incredibly grateful to Taiwan for making such a generous donation to our state during this difficult time,” said Rep. Dollar. “These medical face masks will allow Georgians who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19 to continue to serve our state. This donation from the Taiwanese people is an important reminder that no matter where we are, we are all in this fight together.”
Rep. Dollar and Sen. Beach reportedly worked with officials from the Taiwanese government, who agreed to donate the medical face masks to the state, the release stated.
The medical face masks are expected to arrive someday this week.
