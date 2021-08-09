ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In a decorated weekend of events, the 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, Incorporated celebrated its 2021 Scholarship Gala Weekend at the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead.
The signature gala, held Saturday night, brought in more than $134,000 dollars in donations. The fundraising proceeds are dedicated to the group’s Leadership Academy mentoring program for DeKalb County youth.
“The event was our largest fundraising event for the year that funds our Leadership Academy,” said Bernard Levett, the chairman of the scholarship gala weekend. “It provides college scholarships for our students. We provide opportunities to network for job opportunities, and we help them to get into college,” Levett said.
The star-studded gala brought together some of Metro Atlanta’s top leaders from The United States Congress, local and county government, criminal justice, film, television news, and the performing arts.
“What they see, is what they will be,” Levett said, quoting the organization's mantra for youth. “That is what we really believe. If they are seeing what we are doing in life and business, then they will be a reflection of ours.”
Since its formation in 1992, the 100 Black Men of DeKalb County's Leadership Academy has graduated more than 2,000 students. The program touts a 92% college attendance rate and a 100% high school graduation rate from its students, who mainly attend DeKalb County schools.
“Our goal is leadership, mentorship, and supporting our community--really standing in the gap where some misfortunes are,” said chapter president and entrepreneur Andre Deas. “Over the course of this pandemic, we have supported a few thousand people, whether it was food and financial assistance, rental or utility assistance. We also provided vaccine shots, where we partnered with Walmart, and have done COVID-19 testing at three partnering churches. The whole pandemic we have been here, and we are still giving out PPE supplies and so forth,” Deas said.
During the pandemic, much of the Leadership Academy programming took place through virtual meetings. Deas said the young men are excited to begin meeting in-person again soon.
“We are coming back together at the end of the month, August and September; so, we need to really raise funds to start the process programmatically,” Deas said. “We will start back the process of teaching life skills and doing our model: financial literacy,” Deas explained adding that the group will also re-instate college tours for the students.
The group aimed to meet a $100,000 fundraising goal for the weekend. During the signature gala, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, a member of the chapter, presented a $100,000 check on behalf of the county. After the check presentation, gala attendees went on to raise more than additional $34,000 Saturday night.
The chapter brought in more than $40,000 during a jazz luncheon honoring women leaders on Sunday.
CBS46 account executive John Hollins, Jr. is a past president of the chapter and participated in the fundraising events.
The 100 Black Men of DeKalb, Inc. was formed in 1991 by 14 businessmen from DeKalb County, according to the group’s website. The Leadership Academy is the organization’s the flagship community program aimed at helping young African-American boys and girls.
