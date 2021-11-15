FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Beginning Nov. 16 through Dec. 4, Fulton County residents will be eligible to receive $100 gift cards after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine at select sites. The incentive is available only to Fulton County residents, ages 5 and up, seeking their first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The incentives will be funded by Fulton County using American Rescue Plan Act funding, and offered to Fulton County residents at three vaccination sites operated through the Fulton County Board of Health and the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.
Vaccination locations include:
- 5710 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349
- 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA 30305
- Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center (formerly the Aviation Community Cultural Center), 3900 Aviation Circle, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30336
All sites will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by following this link: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.
For more information go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine
