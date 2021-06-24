DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS46) — The Daytona Police Department is offering a $100K reward for anyone who can help locate the man, police say, shot one of their officers in the head Wednesday night.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Othal Wallace.
Police say the officer, who has not been identified, was responding to a suspicious incident. When other officers arrived on the scene, they found the officer lying on the ground, with a gunshot wound to his head.
Part of the body cam footage from that officer has been released by police.
Warning: This video includes disturbing images
Paramedics took the officer to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment. He is now out of surgery and remains in critical condition.
Police say the suspect left the scene and a multi-agency manhunt for Wallace is underway.
Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.
Anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or submit a tip to (888) 277-TIPS (8477).
