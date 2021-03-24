The elderly residents of Legacy Ridge at Alpharetta are prevailing through COVID-19 and tough times.
A special resident, Ms. Clara Dudas is turning 102-years-young and the community is throwing her a party.
“I don't know about young age but woo-hoo," says Dudas.
Her birthday is Friday, March 26. She is the oldest resident at Legacy Ridge at Alpharetta, a senior living community.
Dudas' community says she is spunky and a social butterfly.
Her community loves and respects her, they couldn’t let this month go by without celebrating her.
Dudas' response to the pandemic,
"I don't give a damn. I can't change it, so there's nothing for me to think about it," she adds, "Yeah, I'm happy, but I survive every day. It's normal."
