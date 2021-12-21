DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Surveillance cameras recently captured a man wanted by police who they say robbed employees at a Kroger in Douglasville, and then kidnapped one of them at gun point.
“We’re very concerned that he’s going to continue these types of crimes until someone is seriously hurt,” said Major J.R. Davidson of Douglasville Police.
Douglasville Police need your help catching a gunman who they say robbed and assaulted employees at a Kroger in Douglasville, and then kidnapped one employee -- and made him drive the gunman down to Candler road in East Atlanta. A $10,000 reward is on offer. #crime @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/sJZE2ouFIl— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 21, 2021
Police said it happened at 2 a.m. on Dec. 10. The gunman gaining entry to the supermarket as an employee was stepping outside.
“It’s very possible he had been watching for some time,” Major J.R. Davidson said.
Police said he then rounded up six employees, and proceeded to lock them up, except one.
“He took them to the back of the store to the receiving area and there was a truck trailer backed up to a loading dock. Then he forced all of them, except one, into the truck.”
CBS46 spoke to an employee who didn’t want to go on camera. She tells us the gunman pistol-whipped two employees before being locked up and kept shouting at all of them to give him the combination to the safe, but none of the employees knew the combination.
She also said the gunman stole money and phones from all but one of the employees. The one who didn’t hand over their phone was able to call police from inside the locked trailer.
“It was definitely methodical, he had this planned out we can tell by the actions he took,” Major J.R. Davidson said.
The one employee the gunman didn’t lock up was kidnapped, police said, and made to drive the man to East Atlanta, where he jumped out of the car along Candler Road between Memorial and Interstate 20.
Police believe the same man is responsible for a robbing a Papa John’s Pizzeria in late November at the same strip mall as the targeted Kroger. No one was injured during that robbery, but police said there’s a disturbing pattern.
“We’re worried that he’s going to commit another crime and hurt more people and that’s why we’re offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.”
In both robberies police said they believe the man did not use a vehicle to get to Douglasville. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Jetmore at 678-293-1725 or jetmorem@douglasvillega.gov, or call the Douglasville Police Department at 770-920-3010.
