Eleven people were arrested in connection with a burglary Sunday after a tracking device on one of the items stolen at a grocery store pharmacy led police to the suspects' location.
DeKalb County officers reportedly tracked the device to a home on Sims Avenue in Northwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police arrived at the home to assist DeKalb County officers, and the suspects were later taken into custody. There were as many as 15 police units at the location.
A witness told CBS46 that officers were at the home for several hours.
Police say an undetermined amount of prescription medication was taken during the crime at the pharmacy on Panola Road. Police also believe the suspects are connected to a number of pharmacy burglaries in DeKalb County and the metro area.
According to Atlanta police, the suspects broke into the pharmacy sometime overnight on Sunday. Police did not say which pharmacy was burglarized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.