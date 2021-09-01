ATLANTA (CBS46) — A crash on I-85 southbound near 17th Street brought traffic to a standstill Wednesday morning, and the delays continue as of 9:15 a.m.
11 vehicles were involved, including seven cars, two SUV's and two pickup trucks. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. Despite the large crash, no injuries have been reported at this time.
Southbound lanes were closed for more than an hour and did not start reopening until just before 8 a.m. Traffic remains very slow for several miles in those southbound lanes.
You are asked to continue to look for alternate routes throughout the rest of the morning.
