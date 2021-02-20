State insurance officials announced 11 individuals have been charged in scheme to defraud a Georgia-based insurance company.
According to Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, warrants were issued after the 11 individuals tried to allegedly defraud American Family Life Assurance Company (Aflac) out of $120,000.
The insurance commissioner said healthcare employees filed 79 fraudulent insurance claims on their accident and hospital polices for services that were never rendered.
“These 11 individuals were part of a coordinated effort to defraud a prominent Georgia-based company,” said Commissioner King. “These types of fraudulent actions lead to increased premiums for all Georgians. I’m proud of my Criminal Investigations Division for their meticulous work throughout this ongoing investigation to bring these suspects to justice.”
Commissioner King’s Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.
Those arrested include:
- April Roberts, Decatur, 5 Counts Insurance Fraud, 5 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
- DaShawn Jones, Lithonia, 2 Counts Insurance Fraud, 2 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
- Denise McCatty-Davis, Decatur, 4 Counts ID Theft, 9 Counts Insurance Fraud, 9 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
- Fanchon Allah, Decatur, 2 Counts Insurance Fraud, 2 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
- Geoffrey Glover, Tucker, 1 Count Insurance Fraud, 1 County Forgery in the 1st Degree
- Gregory Brown, North Las Vegas, Nevada, 9 Counts Insurance Fraud, 9 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
- Shavonne Lanier, Decatur, 7 Counts Insurance Fraud, 7 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
- Hawa Kaba Onabanjo, Ellenwood, 8 Counts Insurance Fraud, 8 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
- Nadria Davis, Des Plaines, Illinois, 5 Counts ID Theft, 24 Counts Insurance Fraud, 24 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
- Shelton Dingle, Atlanta, 3 Counts ID Theft, 13 Counts Insurance Fraud, 13 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
- Kenneth Davis, Decatur, 12 Counts Insurance Fraud, 12 Counts Forgery in the 1st Degree
