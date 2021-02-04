The measure to strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was going to pass based on unanimous Democratic support. But, nearly a dozen Republicans joined the Democrats to make the move a bipartisan one Thursday evening.
The House approved the measure, H.R. 72, by a final vote of 230-199. The resolution removed Greene from two committees over her rhetoric before and after her election and taking her seat on January 3. A total of 11 Republicans voted with Democrats to remove Greene including:
- Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.)
- Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.)
- Rep. John Katko (R-NY)
- Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-NY)
- Rep. Young Kim (R-Cali.)
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill)
- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY)
- Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.)
- Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.)
- Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.)
The bipartisan move dose set up a precedent of an opposing party removing a person from a committee. Traditionally, it was the party of the person being removed who voted to do so. However, in a separate party vote, the GOP refused to remove Greene from any committee. Democrats said that forced their hand that resulted in Thursday's action.
As a side note, a total of 61 Republicans voted on Wednesday to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) from her position in House leadership. Greene received much more support from the party in the House floor vote, potentially signaling where the party may be headed in the future.
