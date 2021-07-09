DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An 11-year-old and working smoke alarms helped save several children from a house fire on the morning of July 4.
At 7:04 a.m., the Douglas County Fire Department responded to a home halfway engulfed in flames at 3860 Greenbrook Drive in Douglasville.
The five people, ages 6, 8, 9, 11, and 14 had already evacuated the home unharmed prior to the fire departments arrival.
Investigators learned the fire was initially seen by the 11-year-old who in turn alerted his siblings, and then working fire alarms went off.
Fire crews extinguished the flames around 9:00 a.m.
The home was a total loss and damage is estimated at $120,000.
The Douglas County Fire Department is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
