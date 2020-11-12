Police are seeking the public's help in locating two people in connection to a shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy in East Point.
On November 6, East Point Police were dispatched around 11:00 p.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Bell Avenue after reports of a shooting in the area.
Upon arrival, they discovered 11-year-old Tyrell Sims who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. Sims was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.
After further investigation, detectives are now searching for Antonius Montanez Aziz and Jeremiah Taylor, who they believe might have information that could assist detectives in bringing closure to the Sim's family.
Authorities say do not approach these individuals and to contact East Point Police at 404-761-2177 with any information.
