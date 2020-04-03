DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A DeKalb County boy has become the youngest person in the state to die as a result of the coronavirus.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the unidentified 11 year-old boy had underlying medical issues. A 29 year-old Peach County woman had been the youngest person to pass away from complications of the coronavirus.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, there are now 5,444 cases. There have now been 176 deaths as a result of the rapidly spreading virus.
Overall, Fulton County has the largest concentration with 747 reported cases. Dougherty County has 521 confirmed cases and DeKalb County has 409.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
